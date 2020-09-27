W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 10,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Tuesday, June 30th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 30,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,778,600.00.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $106.39 on Friday. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $117.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elastic by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after purchasing an additional 886,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Elastic by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 484,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.