Vincent A. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Vincent A. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $17,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RVMD stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $60,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,634,000 after acquiring an additional 229,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $19,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.
