Vincent A. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Vincent A. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $17,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RVMD stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $60,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,634,000 after acquiring an additional 229,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $19,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.