Vikram Verma Sells 43,069 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma sold 43,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $661,970.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vikram Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Vikram Verma sold 28,643 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $429,931.43.

On Thursday, September 17th, Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $210,515.76.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Vikram Verma sold 793 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $12,140.83.

8X8 stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 46.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

