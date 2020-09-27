VideoCoin Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $95,090.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001114 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

