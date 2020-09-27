VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. VIBE has a market cap of $3.91 million and $46,074.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.97 or 0.04653239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

VIBE is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

