VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0150 on Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $46,074.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

