Vertcoin Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Poloniex and QBTC. Vertcoin has a market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $252,559.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,728.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.62 or 0.03286943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.39 or 0.02110243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00428041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00915207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00050311 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00515764 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,705,072 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bitsane, Upbit, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, QBTC, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

