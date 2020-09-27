Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is ($0.35). Verso reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

NYSE:VRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 478,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $263.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Verso by 278.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

