Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives $226.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $205.58 on Thursday. Verisign has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.82.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at $192,322,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,111 shares of company stock worth $16,830,045. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Verisign by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Verisign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

