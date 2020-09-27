ValuEngine Downgrades Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) to Hold

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 6.11. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.29% of Polar Power worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

