ValuEngine Downgrades Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) to Hold

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 6.11. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.
