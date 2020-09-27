USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $621,437.08

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $621,437.08 and $1,178.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,744.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.02111656 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001339 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00608662 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,770,038 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

