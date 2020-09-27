Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.25 on October 23rd

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) announced a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Urban Logistics Reit stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.80. The company has a market cap of $269.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a current ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 23.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Urban Logistics Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

Urban Logistics Reit Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

