Uquid Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $38.63 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 107.6% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $71.92 million and approximately $38.63 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $7.19 or 0.00066995 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, OOOBTC and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.69 or 0.04626517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Livecoin, OOOBTC, IDAX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

