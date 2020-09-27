Universe Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Universe has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a market cap of $94,012.22 and approximately $313.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,707,319 coins and its circulating supply is 87,507,319 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

