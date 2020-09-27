United Insurance’s (UIHC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.35 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Insurance by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in United Insurance by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

