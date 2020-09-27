Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUB. Compass Point raised shares of Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $136,140.00. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 495,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,149,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,740.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

