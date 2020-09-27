UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Hits $2.12 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $534,192.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.06 or 0.04626006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033612 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.