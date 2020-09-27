UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Achieves $2.12 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $534,192.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.06 or 0.04626006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033612 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.