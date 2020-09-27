Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Receives $10.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 111.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 62,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 134.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 202,085 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. 2,719,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,326. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

