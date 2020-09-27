Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

TUFN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

TUFN stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $258.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 958,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 599,087 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

