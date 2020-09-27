TTC Price Tops $0.0205 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.04645689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033587 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

