Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 70.8% in September

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT remained flat at $$3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.71% of Trio-Tech International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

