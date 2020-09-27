Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 70.8% in September

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT remained flat at $$3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.49.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
