Trinseo S.A. (TSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

Trinseo has raised its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.95. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinseo will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd acquired 310,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,772,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

