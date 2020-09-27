Traceability Chain Trading Up 73.8% Over Last Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $1.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 73.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

