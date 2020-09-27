ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.40 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.74 ($9.10).

FRA:TKA opened at €4.37 ($5.14) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.98. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

