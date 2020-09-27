Thunder Token Market Cap Achieves $27.39 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $27.39 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.04 or 0.04662336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00058338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,644 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

