Thomas Skimming Acquires 100,000 Shares of Appia Energy Corp (CNSX:API) Stock

Appia Energy Corp (CNSX:API) Director Thomas Skimming acquired 100,000 shares of Appia Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,000.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.
About Appia Energy
Featured Story: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Appia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.