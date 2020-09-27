Thomas Skimming Acquires 100,000 Shares of Appia Energy Corp (CNSX:API) Stock

Appia Energy Corp (CNSX:API) Director Thomas Skimming acquired 100,000 shares of Appia Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

About Appia Energy

Appia Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for uranium and rare earth elements. The company owns a 100% interest in the Elliot Lake property comprising 61 mining claims covering an area of approximately 13,008 hectares located in northern Ontario.

