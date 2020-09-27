THETA (THETA) Trading Up 32.3% This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00006869 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Fatbtc, Gate.io and Bithumb. THETA has a total market capitalization of $641.96 million and $78.02 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.69 or 0.04626517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Upbit, Fatbtc, Coinbit, WazirX, Gate.io, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

