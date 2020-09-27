The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.88 ($8.52).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Sage Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of LON SGE traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 714.80 ($9.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,628. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 736.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 671.41.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.