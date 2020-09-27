The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.88 ($8.52).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Sage Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 714.80 ($9.34). 1,492,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 736.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 671.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

