TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

TSE:TFII opened at C$54.78 on Friday. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.20.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total value of C$3,143,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,162,098.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TFI International from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

