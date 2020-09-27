TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
TSE:TFII opened at C$54.78 on Friday. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.20.
In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total value of C$3,143,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,162,098.70.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.