TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROMJF remained flat at $$2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47.

About TerrAscend

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company provides brand licensing, consulting services, and facilities leasing to cannabis processors and producers in Washington. Rubicon Organics Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

