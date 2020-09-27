TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ROMJF remained flat at $$2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47.
About TerrAscend
