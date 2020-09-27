Telefonica Brasil SA Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.
Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Telefonica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
