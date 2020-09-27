Telefonica Brasil SA Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

