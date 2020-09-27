Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Down 71.8% in September

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the August 31st total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SYN remained flat at $$0.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,017. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 28,723.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

