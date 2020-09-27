Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €120.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.50 ($119.41).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €117.75 ($138.53) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50-day moving average is €115.04 and its 200 day moving average is €100.44.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.