Swerve Price Tops $1.29 on Major Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00012042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $4.19 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00100046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00242266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.01580183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00196393 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 8,937,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,248,570 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

