Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.92

Media stories about Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sunniva earned a news impact score of -3.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TGIFF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,377. Sunniva has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Sunniva alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sunniva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunniva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.