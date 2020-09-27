Sun Communities Inc (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on October 15th

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 230.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE SUI opened at $142.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.02. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.