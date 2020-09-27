Storj (STORJ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.09 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Gate.io, Upbit and Poloniex. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $13.09 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00100046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00242266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.01580183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00196393 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,849,903 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Ethfinex, ABCC, Huobi, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Tidex, IDEX, Binance, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx, Liqui, Upbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

