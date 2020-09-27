Steven D. Heinemann Sells 7,600 Shares of Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $23,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,074.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $2.54 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Network-1 Technologies worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

