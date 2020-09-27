Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. National Securities raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $361,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 85,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $163.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

