Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

STAG opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

