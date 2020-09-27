Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $114.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $4,990,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,107,654.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,583 shares of company stock valued at $71,775,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Square by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Square by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.72. 8,782,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,206,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.39 and a beta of 2.72. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.