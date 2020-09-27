Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

