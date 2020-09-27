Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $240.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPLK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.59.

Shares of SPLK opened at $184.89 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,635 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 216.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 488.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,116 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

