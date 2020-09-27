Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on October 15th

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend by 29.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 1,041.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

NYSE SRC opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

