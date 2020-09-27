Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Sells $281,451.78 in Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SONO opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.65. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after buying an additional 357,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 195.7% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,980,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 1,972,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.