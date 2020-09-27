Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Sells $281,451.78 in Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SONO opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.65. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after buying an additional 357,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 195.7% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,980,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 1,972,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.