Solaris (XLR) Price Tops $0.18

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Solaris has a market cap of $329,077.59 and $459.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,858,672 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,665 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

