Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €73.65 ($86.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 55.09. Sixt has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €100.00 ($117.65).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

