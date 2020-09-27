Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €130.18 ($153.15).

SIE stock opened at €111.68 ($131.39) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.65. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a one year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

